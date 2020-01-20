Boa constrictor snake caught by police in Wirral flat

Merseyside Police say their officers were left 'flabbergasted' when they were called to a flat on the Wirral to reports of a snake in the bathroom.

The occupant of the first floor flat called police just after 1am on 30 December 2019 and when they arrived they found themselves confronted by a 6ft-8ft Boa constrictor.

Neither the woman occupant of the flat, or her neighbour knew where the snake had come from.