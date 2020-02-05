Advertisement

Ian Simms murderer of Helen McCourt is released from prison

Helen McCourt

A man jailed over the murder of 22-year-old Helen McCourt has been freed from prison despite never revealing where he hid her remains.

Ian Simms, 63, was convicted of killing Helen who disappeared in Merseyside in 1988. Her body has never been found.

Her family urged the government to deny parole to killers who do not disclose the location of their victims's bodies.

Marie McCourt, Helen's mum says she's shocked that Simms that has been released.

Marie McCourt Credit: PA

I am shocked that he has been let out now. They clearly haven't taken in to account that it's the 32nd anniversary of Helen's murder on Sunday.

I am having a Mass said for her on the anniversary. I just wanted a quiet day with family and friends to remember Helen. It's really knocked me that they've decided to let him out now. The Ministry of Justice know the date of the crime - it's very insensitive.

Killers have everything put on a plate for them on their release but there's no thought for the families.

But I won't let my thoughts about Simms affect my reflections on Helen's life.

– Marie McCourt, Helen McCourt's mother
Ian Simms has been released from prison Credit: PA

In a statement the Ministry of Justice said:

“We completely understand the pain and anguish that the Parole Board’s decision has caused Marie McCourt and her family. The Lord Chancellor asked the Parole Board to reconsider but has no legal power to overrule these decisions.

“The High Court’s ruling meant we had to release Ian Simms from custody though he will be recalled if the Court later decides to quash the Parole Board’s decision. He will be on licence for life, subject to strict conditions and probation supervision when released, and he faces a return to prison if he fails to comply.”

– Ministry of Justice spokesman

On release Ian Simms will be subject to all standard licence conditions, such as regular meeting with the supervising probation officer and restrictions on overseas travel and work.

He will also have additional licence conditions which will be tailored to manage the risks he presents and the Parole Board has already decided that Simms will have to avoid contact with Helen McCourt’s family, wear a GPS tag to monitor his whereabouts, abide by an overnight curfew and notify his probation officer of any developing relationships with women.