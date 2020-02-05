Ian Simms murderer of Helen McCourt is released from prison

A man jailed over the murder of 22-year-old Helen McCourt has been freed from prison despite never revealing where he hid her remains.

Ian Simms, 63, was convicted of killing Helen who disappeared in Merseyside in 1988. Her body has never been found.

Her family urged the government to deny parole to killers who do not disclose the location of their victims's bodies.

Marie McCourt, Helen's mum says she's shocked that Simms that has been released.