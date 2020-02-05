- ITV Report
Ian Simms murderer of Helen McCourt is released from prison
A man jailed over the murder of 22-year-old Helen McCourt has been freed from prison despite never revealing where he hid her remains.
Ian Simms, 63, was convicted of killing Helen who disappeared in Merseyside in 1988. Her body has never been found.
Her family urged the government to deny parole to killers who do not disclose the location of their victims's bodies.
Marie McCourt, Helen's mum says she's shocked that Simms that has been released.
In a statement the Ministry of Justice said:
On release Ian Simms will be subject to all standard licence conditions, such as regular meeting with the supervising probation officer and restrictions on overseas travel and work.
He will also have additional licence conditions which will be tailored to manage the risks he presents and the Parole Board has already decided that Simms will have to avoid contact with Helen McCourt’s family, wear a GPS tag to monitor his whereabouts, abide by an overnight curfew and notify his probation officer of any developing relationships with women.