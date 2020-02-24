Jury shown CCTV footage of Manchester Arena bomber visiting venue days before attack

Chilling footage of Salman Abedi scoping out Manchester Arena during a Take That concert, days before his suicide bomb murdered 22 people, has been shown to a jury.

Abedi was seen looking at the crowds of people gathering before the event and the long queues at the box office, just yards from the spot where he would return to carry out the attack.

His younger brother, Hashem Abedi, 22, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of helping him plan the attack in the City Rooms, the foyer where Salman detonated his device.

Salman Abedi killed 22 innocent people and injured hundreds more at the end of an Ariana Grande show on May 22, 2017.

CCTV footage shows Salman Abedi travelling to the Arena venue, spending more than a minute in the City Rooms where crowds can be seen milling around him, before leaving for the nearby Arndale shopping centre.