Alisson Becker teams up with FIFA and WHO to launch coronavirus campaign

Credit: PA

FIFA and the World Health Organization have teamed up with a number of footballers to launch a new awareness campaign video to try and combat coronavirus. Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Buffon, Michael Owen and Gary Lineker are among those who feature in the video urging people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The 'Pass the message to kick out coronavirus' features 28 current and former players and focuses on hand washing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance and staying home if feeling unwell. "We need teamwork to combat the coronavirus," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. "FIFA has teamed up with WHO because health comes first. I call upon the football community worldwide to join us in supporting this campaign to pass the message even further."