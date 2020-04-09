- ITV Report
Over 1000 COVID-19 breaches reported to Greater Manchester Police
Greater Manchester Police received over 1000 reports of Covid-19 breaches during one week of lockdown, nearly 500 were for reports of house parties.
The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins, said the reports date between Wednesday 25 March and Tuesday 7 April 2020,
The force has now teamed up with local personalities and frontline workers to urge the public to support the #StayHomeSaveLives campaign and stay home over the Easter weekend.
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said:
Among those sending homemade video messages were Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, his former team-mate Michael Carrick, Manchester City player Steph Houghton, Dan Brocklebank who plays vicar Billy in Coronation Street, and Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder.
Greater Manchester Police added that the majority of the public have abided by the government guidelines since they came into effect.