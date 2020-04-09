Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Over 1000 COVID-19 breaches reported to Greater Manchester Police

This map shows the scale of incidents reported across Greater Manchester. Credit: GMP

Greater Manchester Police received over 1000 reports of Covid-19 breaches during one week of lockdown, nearly 500 were for reports of house parties.

The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins, said the reports date between Wednesday 25 March and Tuesday 7 April 2020,

494
House parties
166
Street parties
122
Social gatherings
173
Outdoor park gatherings
112
Incidents of anti-social behaviour/public disorder

The force has now teamed up with local personalities and frontline workers to urge the public to support the #StayHomeSaveLives campaign and stay home over the Easter weekend.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said:

We understand the desire people will have to spend time with family and friends over the Easter period; however it is vital that we follow the Government guidelines. We must do this to protect ourselves, our families, our communities and the NHS by preventing the spread of this highly contagious infection.

GMP and other emergency services are doing everything we can to play our part to protect you and your loved ones, but we need to get through this together, as a community. So we ask that you do your part too and follow the Government’s instructions.

Finally, I would like to wish you a happy Easter and urge you all to please take care of yourselves this weekend.

– Chief Constable Ian Hopkins

Among those sending homemade video messages were Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, his former team-mate Michael Carrick, Manchester City player Steph Houghton, Dan Brocklebank who plays vicar Billy in Coronation Street, and Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder.

Greater Manchester Police added that the majority of the public have abided by the government guidelines since they came into effect.