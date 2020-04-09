Over 1000 COVID-19 breaches reported to Greater Manchester Police

We understand the desire people will have to spend time with family and friends over the Easter period; however it is vital that we follow the Government guidelines. We must do this to protect ourselves, our families, our communities and the NHS by preventing the spread of this highly contagious infection.

GMP and other emergency services are doing everything we can to play our part to protect you and your loved ones, but we need to get through this together, as a community. So we ask that you do your part too and follow the Government’s instructions.

Finally, I would like to wish you a happy Easter and urge you all to please take care of yourselves this weekend.