Six-month-old baby being treated for coronavirus in Liverpool hospital

A six-month-old baby is being treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital for coronavirus, her parents have said.

Erin Bates, of Bury, Greater Manchester, was already being treated at the hospital for a heart condition, when she began to experience breathing difficulties.

Speaking to ITV News, Emma said people are still not following government's social distancing rules, and hoped by releasing photographs of Erin, people would be encouraged to follow the guidelines more seriously.

Her mother Emma Bates, 29, said she and her husband Wayne, are "absolutely heartbroken" after Erin tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

In a social media post, the parents said: "Both myself and Wayne are absolutely heartbroken, yet again we are in a position where we may lose our little girl if she doesn’t carry on fighting.

"I am currently with Erin, Wayne has had to go home and isolate.

"f I show any symptoms I will then be taken to another hospital and Erin will be here alone. This alone breaks my heart that if things get worse our baby girl may be on her own when she needs her mummy and daddy by her side.

"I hope those that haven’t taken this virus seriously read this and I hope it now sinks in."