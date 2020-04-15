Tributes to Hillsborough survivor who has died after getting coronavirus

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Hillsborough survivor who has died after getting coronavirus. Dave Roland died last week at the Royal Liverpool Hospital where he was being treated for the virus. His family paid a touching tribute to the 65-year-old, describing him as a "proud Scouser" who gave joy to everyone around him.

His daughter, Michelle Hopwood, said: "He was youthful, unique, kind-hearted and fun. "He was the ultimate Peter Pan which helped form a joyful bond with his grandchildren, always turning up in daft hats and glasses, playing board games or being competitive telling them he could do anything because he was ‘the best’ at whatever the topic of conversation was. "He beamed with pride when he attended events that his grandchildren were participating in and loved to take photographs to show them off. "He was known for being kind and generous to a fault."

Dave, who lived in Woolton, was 34 when he travelled to Sheffield to watch the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. After escaping the Leppings Lane crush he and friend John Owen attempted to help Henry Rogers after finding him fighting for his life on the Hillsborough pitch. Sadly, they were unable to save the 17-year-old. Giving evidence at the inquests into the disaster, which resulted in jurors ruling the victims were unlawfully killed, Dave said: "I always remember the blazing sunshine shining down on him, so John had him in his arms and I had hold of his hand... He just went lifeless and we got pulled away.”

Michelle told the Liverpool Echo that her dad's last words to her were "I Love You" and the last message he sent was a text to say a hug "would be wonderful". She said the care NHS staff provided to her father was 'executed with pride, professionalism, calmness and compassion.' With Dave a huge fan of David Bowie, this even extended to nurses playing his favourite songs to him on their phones while he received treatment. "It made our hearts lift when we were told how they spoke to him when they turned him to prone position, how they would play Bowie music through their phones and how they turned the radio up to sing along to him, in full knowledge that he could not hear yet they still put compassion and the patient as a person over what academic knowledge has taught them."