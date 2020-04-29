'Much-loved and valued' nurse dies after falling ill just days before retirement

Janice Glassey had given 14 years of service to the NHS. Credit: Liverpool Echo.

A "much-loved and dedicated" nurse fell ill three days before her retirement and sadly died a month later with coronavirus. Heartfelt tributes have been paid to 66-year-old Janice Glassey, who was described by her devastated family as "so loving" and "a bag of fun." The mum-of-three had given 14 years of service to the NHS, helping very sick patients with end-of-life care. Healthcare assistant Ms Glassey, who was engaged to be married, was a popular figure in Halton and worked visiting people's homes and care facilities. From Widnes, the healthy mum, suddenly became poorly - her family said - the day after Mother's Day, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country's lockdown. She was due to retire just a few days later.

Janice Glassey and her family. Credit: Liverpool Echo.

The nurse, described by her bosses as "valued," went into Whiston Hospital at the start of the month where she spent about a week on a ventilator in intensive care. The frontline worker, who tested positive with coronavirus, was transferred to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, in Broadgreen. On April 24, she died. Her daughter Kerri had travelled up from her home in London to Widnes to be with her mum after signs of the virus became apparent. She said: "Mum was loved by everyone. "She was so funny and had so much to look forward to. Mum was very dedicated to her job, she would regularly cover people's shifts. We are devastated as we were looking forward to sharing so many occasions together."

The nurse was described by her bosses as 'valued'. Credit: Liverpool Echo.

Ms Glassey could have retired 12 months earlier, but she continued to work as she was keen to try and pay her mortgage off. In a statement, a spokeswoman for Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are deeply saddened to report the death of our colleague Janice Glassey who was a much loved and valued member of the Halton Out of Hours District Nursing team. "Janice was a healthcare assistant and gave 14 years of dedicated service to the people of Halton and tragically passed away on 24 April. Our thoughts and condolences at this most difficult time are with Janice's family, friends and those who have worked with her for many years."