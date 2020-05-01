- ITV Report
Tributes paid to ''loving and caring'' hospital consultant who died after contracting Covid-19
The son of a hospital consultant who died after contracting Covid-19 has described how his father would "look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need."
Dr Nasir Khan was 46 and lived in Bolton with his wife and three children.
He was a locum doctor working at Dewsbury and District Hospital in West Yorkshire.
Dr Khan became ill with the virus about a month ago and was admitted to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust on April 6.
He died on Wednesday.
His son, Mahad Ali Khan, said: "My dad was a loving, caring and much-loved father, husband, son, brother and friend.
Dr Khan's friend, consultant ophthalmologist Dr Khalid Riaz, described how he was a mentor to junior doctors.
He said his friend was "treating coronavirus patients since this disease started and he was telling his colleagues not to be afraid of this disease and treat patients wholeheartedly".
An online fundraising page has been set up by Dr Riaz and others to help Dr Khan's family
Within 24 hours of his death, more than 500 people had donated, raising more than £30,000.