Tributes paid to ''loving and caring'' hospital consultant who died after contracting Covid-19

The son of a hospital consultant who died after contracting Covid-19 has described how his father would "look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need."

Dr Nasir Khan was 46 and lived in Bolton with his wife and three children.

He was a locum doctor working at Dewsbury and District Hospital in West Yorkshire.

Dr Khan became ill with the virus about a month ago and was admitted to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust on April 6.

He died on Wednesday.

His son, Mahad Ali Khan, said: "My dad was a loving, caring and much-loved father, husband, son, brother and friend.