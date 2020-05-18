19 year old shot and killed in Lancashire is thought to have been 'innocent passerby' say police

Police have named a 19 year old woman, who was killed after shots were fired from a car in Lancashire, as Aya Hachem from Blackburn, and say every indication is that she was an innocent passerby.

Aya was found unresponsive on King Street yesterday afternoon, close to the Lidl supermarket.

She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Detectives say Aya had been walking to the supermarket when shots were fired from a light green Toyota Avensis, later recovered nearby.

Officers say there is no evidence to suggest Aya was the intended target of this attack and every indication is that she was an innocent passerby.