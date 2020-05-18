Advertisement

19 year old shot and killed in Lancashire is thought to have been 'innocent passerby' say police

Police have named a 19 year old woman, who was killed after shots were fired from a car in Lancashire, as Aya Hachem from Blackburn, and say every indication is that she was an innocent passerby.

Aya was found unresponsive on King Street yesterday afternoon, close to the Lidl supermarket.

She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Detectives say Aya had been walking to the supermarket when shots were fired from a light green Toyota Avensis, later recovered nearby.

Officers say there is no evidence to suggest Aya was the intended target of this attack and every indication is that she was an innocent passerby.

"This was an appalling and senseless attack on an innocent young woman, whose life was cut short while she was simply out doing some shopping.

“First and foremost our condolences are with her family, who have lost their daughter during the holy month of Ramadan.

"In the last 24 hours we have learnt that Aya was a much-loved family member and friend who was enjoying her studies at the University of Salford.

"She also gave her time to being a young trustee of the Children’s Society.

"For her life to have been cut short like this is unthinkable and her family are understandably utterly distraught."

– Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods
Detectives say they are not treating the incident as terrorism-related and do not believe it was a racially-motivated attack.

No arrests have been made.

"Our beautiful 19-year-old daughter Aya has been taken from us in the most horrific circumstances.

"She was the most loyal devoted daughter who enjoyed spending time with her family especially her brothers and sisters IBRAHAM, ASSIL and AMIR.

"She excelled in her studies both at Blackburn Central High School and at Salford University where she was in her second year and dreamed of becoming a solicitor. She had just completed her exams and was learning to drive.

"We her parents are absolutely devastated by her death and would like to take this opportunity to plead with any members of the public who may have any information however small that may bring those responsible to justice.

"We ask for privacy at this distressing time for us to grieve as a family."

– Statement from Aya's family

Detectives want to hear from anyone who knows anything about the car, registration SV53 UBP, or who has any other information that may help their inquiry.

  • Any information or footage can be sent in to Lancashire Police via the major incident portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020120E05-PO1
  • Anybody with any other information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 0412 of May 18th, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.