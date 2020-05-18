- ITV Report
19 year old shot and killed in Lancashire is thought to have been 'innocent passerby' say police
Police have named a 19 year old woman, who was killed after shots were fired from a car in Lancashire, as Aya Hachem from Blackburn, and say every indication is that she was an innocent passerby.
Aya was found unresponsive on King Street yesterday afternoon, close to the Lidl supermarket.
She was pronounced dead in hospital.
Detectives say Aya had been walking to the supermarket when shots were fired from a light green Toyota Avensis, later recovered nearby.
Officers say there is no evidence to suggest Aya was the intended target of this attack and every indication is that she was an innocent passerby.
Detectives say they are not treating the incident as terrorism-related and do not believe it was a racially-motivated attack.
No arrests have been made.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who knows anything about the car, registration SV53 UBP, or who has any other information that may help their inquiry.
- Any information or footage can be sent in to Lancashire Police via the major incident portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020120E05-PO1
- Anybody with any other information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 0412 of May 18th, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.