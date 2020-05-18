Colleagues pay tribute with guard of honour to nurse who died after testing positive for coronavirus

Credit: Liverpool Echo

A guard of honour has been held at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside to farewell a nurse who died of coronavirus. 53-year-old Julie Penfold died at the hospital on April 19.

Julie's husband Nick and her family had requested that Julie's cortege was driven through the site road at the hospital.

This morning staff lined the funeral route to pay their last respects

Mrs Penfold, known as Jules, had fostered more than 20 children and also had two daughters, a son, an adopted daughter, two step-daughters and 11 grandchildren, as well as a son and daughter who died. She and her husband would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year.