Three more arrests made in Aya Hachem murder inquiry in Blackburn

Lancashire Police have arrested three more people in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Aya Hachem in Blackburn on Sunday.

Two men, aged 31 and 35 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a man aged 29 has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They were all detained in the Blackburn area yesterday evening (May 19).

A post-mortem examination revealed that law student Aya died as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest.

Innocent passer-by Aya Hachem was hit by one of several shots fired from a vehicle as she walked to a supermarket near her home.

Three other men aged 39, 33 and 36 continue to be questioned on suspicion of her murder after their arrests on Monday.

Police believe Miss Hachem was not the intended target of the broad daylight attack which took place on a busy town centre main road.