Hundreds of drivers queue as McDonalds branches reopen

Hundreds of drivers queued outside McDonald's branches as they reopened this morning.

There were reports of waits of up to an hour-and-a-half at the fast food giant's branch in Astley Bridge, Bolton.

But that served as no deterrent to those desperate to get their fix after weeks of waiting despite the heat, with temperatures again over 20C.

Staff in high-vis jackets could be seen directing drivers outside the restaurant, in Waters Meeting Road, as the queues snaked through the car park and on to nearby streets.

It was one of four McDonald's branches in Bolton to open their drive-thrus at 11am - albeit with a limited menu.

Restaurants at Middlebrook Retail Park, Derby Street, and Chorley Old Road were are also reported to have seen lengthy queues after reopening for the first time since March.

It is more than two months since McDonald's decided to completely shut all of its UK restaurants as the coronavirus outbreak worsened. In May, the chain announced that it would be reopening 15 restaurants for delivery only.