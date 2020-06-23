- ITV Report
Police investigate 'White lives matter' fly-past over Man City Etihad Stadium
Police are investigating after a banner saying "White Lives Matter Burnley" was flown over a Premier League football match.
The plane flew above the Etihad Stadium in Manchester just after kick-off between Manchester City and Burnley on Monday night.
It happened moments after all players had taken the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Chief Superintendent Russ Procter, of Lancashire Police, said:
Air Ads, the firm believed to have been hired to fly the banner, is based in a hangar at Blackpool Airport.
The airport, run by Blackpool Council, said it would suspend banner flights from the facility.
Stephen Smith, Blackpool Airport Manager said the airport and the council were 'outraged' by the incident and said the banner was 'offensive and the action reprehensible'.
There was no response from calls made to Air Ads by the PA news agency.
A man at the hangar, an ex-pilot who did not want to be named and claimed to know the Air Ads pilot, said the firm had been run by Alan Elliott, who died a few weeks ago.
He claimed Mr Elliott's family had taken a back seat and a pilot was hired when they had orders to fly banners.
He said banners are made to order, with flight costs of around £700, and the pilot would be paid around £100 per flight.
He added: "We would assume whoever paid for the banner would get done for it."
Burnley FC issued a strong statement condemning the banner during half-time and said the perpetrators would be banned for life if identified.
Speaking after the match, Burnley manager Sean Dyche, said the actions of those responsible were 'unacceptable'.
While captain Ben Mee said he was "ashamed and embarrassed" about the incident.
Burnley Tory MP Antony Higginbotham also condemned the message, saying on Twitter: "Last night's awful stunt was done by a small minority to offend and cause hurt to so many in our community.
"Those responsible should be ashamed of their desire to divide. They don't speak for our town and @BurnleyOfficial has my full support in taking action against them."