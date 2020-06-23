Police investigate 'White lives matter' fly-past over Man City Etihad Stadium

Blackpool Airport and Blackpool Council are outraged by this incident. We stand against racism of any kind and absolutely do not condone the activity, the message was offensive and the action reprehensible.

The decision to fly the banner was taken entirely by the banner-flying company without the knowledge or approval of the airport or Blackpool Council.

Due to the nature of the activity, banners are not checked before take-off and the content is at the operator's discretion.

The incident was reported to the police yesterday evening and the Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.

Blackpool Airport are investigating the banner operator in question and further action will be taken by the board tomorrow.

Following an emergency review this morning, Blackpool Airport will suspend all banner-towing operations at the airport with immediate effect, and we would suggest that other airports should also consider this approach in light of what has happened at Blackpool.