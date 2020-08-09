Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption to travel and power supplies on Thursday.

What to expect:*Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely*Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer*Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely*Some short term loss of power and other services is possible*t’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves*Some damage to trees with debris on roads are possible given the time of year

