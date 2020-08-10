Video report by Chris Hall

An Olympic hopeful from Chester has taken to practising on a car park in order to keep her dreams of becoming a professional ice skater alive.

12-year-old Emma Lyons bought a pair of "off-ice skates" so that she could continue to practise her routines during lockdown.

She's had to continue skating at the car park as restrictions have been eased as her ice rink has been turned into a field hospital.

The special skates allow skaters to perform the same moves they would on the ice on solid ground.

Emma won a bronze medal at last year's British Championships and wanted to make sure that she kept up her training even whilst the rinks were closed.

Before lockdown Emma would train for 30 hours a week, going to her local ice rink before and after school.

She has been going to the car park three times a week to make sure that she doesn't lose her fitness and technique.

She has continued to practise in the car park since shoppers returned, meaning that people have been getting quite a shock when they pull up.

Emma said that skating on the tarmac is different to the ice and that she's more nervous putting on the rollerblades to her ice skates.

"Skating on ice, it does really hurt, but not as much as the tarmac. When you're on the ice you can grip onto the ice as you dig in, but on the tarmac you having nothing to grip onto," she said.

She added that people would often stop and watch her and applaud her whilst she is skating on the car park, but that she enjoyed people giving her support.