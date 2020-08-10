Manchester City have signed United States World Cup winner Sam Mewis ahead of the start of the Barclays FA Women's Super League season.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who has 67 caps and 18 international goals to her name, has joined from North Carolina Courage in the US National Women's Soccer League.

"The opportunity came along at a really great time - as soon as I heard about the chance of coming to play for Manchester City, I was immediately interested," said Mewis, who played six of the USA's seven matches en route to last summer's World Cup win.

"The club is one of the best in the world and I've heard such good things about the women's side as a whole and the incredible facilities. I've followed the men's team too for a long time."

City head coach Gareth Taylor is delighted to have strengthened his squad.

"As well as being a World Cup winner, she will bring a wealth of experience and quality to our squad and I'm really pleased that she feels she can fulfil her ambitions with us," he said.

"She will also be a fantastic addition to the Barclays FA Women's Super League as a whole and we can't wait to see her pull on a blue shirt for the first time."