National Museums Liverpool has announced that its waterfront attractions will reopen to the public again from Wednesday 19 August.

The International Slavery Museum, Merseyside Maritime Museum and Museum of Liverpool will open in a "covid secure way" with visitors having to pre-book their entry times and social distancing measures being put in place.

Visitors will also have to wear a face-covering to enter the museums.

National Museums Liverpool have said that visits will remain free but people will need to book tickets ahead of their visit to be allowed into the museums.

A new gallery will open in the Maritime Museum looking at the stories of work and leisure at sea.

Laura Pye, Director of National Museums Liverpool said: "We’re so excited to reopen these venues, especially as the Maritime Museum is showcasing a new gallery which has been patiently waiting to receive visitors since March.

The many voices featured in Life on Board are the reflections of real people and their fascinating lives, and we’re grateful to those who’ve shared their experiences to create this new space. It’s important that these stories are told and we can’t wait for people to see it.

