Merseyside Police have arrested eight men and seized drugs and weapons at an illegal party in Liverpool.

Police say that they received reports of a large scale party happening on Parr Street, near the city centre, and that when officers arrived they could hear loud music and smell cannabis coming from a property nearby.

The force's Matrix team and Dogs Unit were called to the location.

Officers are said to have been faced with a number of bottles being thrown at them before managing to detain eight men.

Five of the men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, whilst three others were arrested on suspicion of burglary after they fled the party and broke into a property on Duke Street.

Chief Inspector Lisa Ledder said: "Illegal gatherings such as this go against current guidelines and are putting the wider community at further risk of not only the spread of coronavirus, but also increased levels of criminality.

"We have seen other nearby areas having to undertake much stricter local lockdowns, something I really do not want the Merseyside public to be faced with as a result of a minority of people acting irresponsibly.

"I am however pleased that these weapons have also been removed from our streets as they also pose a great risk to those living in the area and I am thankful for the seizure and destruction of these."

“I welcome community intelligence and I want to thank the public for informing us of incidents that have taken place or are ongoing in their neighbourhood. Crime should not be glamorised and carrying a weapon, being involved in drugs and threatening others will never be tolerated.”