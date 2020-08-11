An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after being hit by a car in Radcliffe.

The girl is believed to have been crossing New Road, near to the junction with Hollinhurst Road, yesterday afternoon when she was hit by a blue Suzuki Alto.

The driver of the car didn't stop at the scene, however, a 35-year-old man made contact with police a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police said that the girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing to members of the public who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Police Constable Phil Drummond, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "It is important that we ensure that we establish the full circumstances of this incident, and therefore I am appealing to the public to provide us with any information they can to help us with our investigation."

He added: "We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white Ford Transit van, which was travelling eastbound along New Road, towards Whitefield, who was first to stop at scene of the collision. You may hold key information to assist us."

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2294 of 10/08/2020.