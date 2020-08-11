A teaching assistant may have been killed by someone she knew rather than in a random attack, a court has heard.

The body of Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was discovered wrapped in two plastic bags in a shallow grave at the back of Accrington Cemetery, Lancashire, on August 24 last year.

Twelve days earlier, the mother-of-two and keep-fit enthusiast left her home in Burnley Road, Accrington, for a walk to a nearby area of woodland known as the Coppice.

It is alleged the 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, killed Mrs Birbeck shortly after she entered the Coppice and concealed her body in a blue wheelie bin which he dragged across to the cemetery five days later.

He later told police he was walking alone in the area when he was approached by a stranger who promised him "a lot of money" if he disposed of a body.

Defence's case

In his closing speech at Preston Crown Court, Mark Fenhalls QC, defending, told jurors they could not be sure the teenager was the killer of Mrs Birbeck, who died from neck injuries.

He has admitted from the outset that he buried her. I suggest all the DNA and scientific evidence gathered points to his guilt on that and none of it points to him being the killer.

Mr Fenhalls said the pathological evidence was not consistent with a stranger attack with no signs of a sexual assault, bruising, cuts and abrasions, stab wounds, blows to the head or any defensive injuries.

He said: "You may conclude with the absence of those injuries it at least opens the door to the possibility that she was not on her guard, she did not fight back and she was perhaps killed by someone she knew."

He said that nobody would have made up the defendant's explanation to police as to why he buried the body "unless it was true".

Mr Fenhalls said: "The much better thing would have been to say 'I just found the body and thought the best thing to do was bury it'."

He added it "made no sense" that the youth, who has autism, buried Mrs Birbeck with plastic from his own home and left his gloves at the burial site if he was the killer.

Mr Fenhalls said another lone female walker who visited the Coppice shortly before Mrs Birbeck had given a description of a "completely different person" who she said had followed her and caused fears for her safety.

He said: "She may, we don't know, have seen the man who killed Lindsay Birbeck."

The barrister said anybody could go in and out of the Coppice in a number of ways without being seen on CCTV.

He said: "It is an open area with infinite access all around."

Mr Fenhalls concluded: "So, however improbable it may seem, the evidence takes you to a place where you cannot be sure that he (the youth) killed her.

"Anything less than sure won't do and the only verdicts you can properly return is of not guilty."

The Crown says the defendant's account was "implausible fiction" and that he was "on the prowl" for lone females.

David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told the jury: "It's a complete nonsense that someone who had killed Mrs Birbeck then entrusted the help of a random passer-by to get rid of a body.

"It is the only story that (the youth) can come up with to explain away his actions that day."

The teenager has pleaded guilty to the offence of assisting an offender but denies murder and manslaughter.

The jury will retire on Wednesday morning to start its deliberations.