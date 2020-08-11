Greater Manchester Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl on Saturday evening in Manchester city centre.

The teenager was assaulted on the canal towpath near to Dale Street after a group of men approached the girl and her friends at around 5:15pm.

The man made contact with police yesterday afternoon before being arrested on suspicion of rape, before being released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police say that the girl and her family are being supported by specialist officers and external agencies.

Detective Constable Katy Shadwell, of GMP’s Longsight CID, said: "This utterly shocking incident has caused great upset and distress for the victim and our specialist officers, alongside external partners, continue to support her at this awful time.

"While we have had a man in custody in relation to this incident, it is vital that we are able to gauge as much information about this attack as possible.

"If there are any details that you know and are yet to share with us, I urge you to get in touch and ensure that whoever is responsible for this sickening crime is brought to justice."

Anyone with any information about the incident should call police on 0161 856 4409 quoting incident number 2439 of 11/07/2020.Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.