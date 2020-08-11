Aid worker Charles Lawley speaks to Rob Smith

A team of aid workers from Manchester are in Beirut helping the hundreds of thousands who've lost homes, businesses and so much more after the explosion at the city's port.

The charity Syria Relief has long help helped refugees from Syria who've fled into neighbouring Lebanon.

The charity has now expanded to help people in the wider community put their lives back together after many were left homeless or without water and electricity following the explosion.

More than 200 people are believed to have been killed in last week's explosion.