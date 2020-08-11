A perinatal mental health midwife has raised over £2,300 for Southport and Ormskirk Hospital's Maternity Bereavement Fund by swimming the River Mersey.

Keran Carter took on the challenge to help support parents who have lost their children.

The hospital says that the money raised by Keran will improve its bereavement suite facilities and resources and provide more support for families following their loss.

Keran said: "This is the fifth time I have done the swim for different charities, and each swim is unique with its own challenges.

"I love open water swimming and the Mersey Swim is one of the best you can do! Thank you to Liam Hanlon and Robin Baynes from Liverpool Heart Beat for organising such a fantastic event!"

Trish Armstrong Child, Chief Executive at the Trust added: "What an incredible achievement! Keran and her team do such important work, we are incredibly proud of them all. Thank you Keran for taking on this challenge and raising much-needed funds."