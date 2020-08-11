Residents in Oldham are being told they need to act now to stop a local lockdown being imposed in the town.

New restrictions were put in place in the borough two weeks ago but positive cases of coronavirus have continued to rise, with 255 new cases being found last week.

The latest figures show that Oldham has a rate of 107.5 cases per 100,000 people.

A local lockdown was imposed by the government in Leicester at the start of July when there were 135 cases per 100,000.

Residents in Pendle have been warned of a similar fate if people do not adhere to restrictions after the Lancashire town reported the highest rate of cases in the country.

The council has urged everyone in the town to get a test even if they are not showing any symptoms.

Council leader Mohammed Iqbal said: "Coronavirus is spreading between households and within households so it's really important that everyone follows these local measures.

"If we don't, we'll be heading for much stricter measures so please do all you can now to stop the virus spreading further.

"Stick to your household bubbles and do not have visitors to your home or visit people at their home."

Councillor Arooj Shah, Deputy Leader of Oldham Council and cabinet member for Covid-19 recovery, said: "We know people in Oldham have, on the whole, been behaving responsibly and abiding by the Coronavirus restrictions.

"But Coronavirus has not gone away – and rates are now rising. To avoid a second lockdown, there is no time to lose.

"We need everyone to act now and make changes to the way they live, to prevent strict lockdown restrictions being implemented in the coming days or weeks."

The council say that cases are rising in all areas of the town and in all age groups and communities.

A local lockdown would mean the closure of non-essential shops, bars and restaurants and other local businesses.

Officials are asking people to limit contact with people outside of their household and to abide by the following advice:

Limit the number of people you have contact with and work from home where possible.

Do not have visitors to your home or garden.

If you must meet people from outside your household, you must do so in an outdoor location, maintaining social distancing and avoiding physical contact.

When visiting shops and when on public transport or in other enclosed or crowded spaces, you should wear a mask.

Avoid touching your face and wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.

Enhanced testing is taking place in Oldham are anyone with symptoms is asked to isolate for 14 days and to book a test as soon as possible.

Tests can be booked here or by calling the NHS on 119.