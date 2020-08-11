Detectives investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy in South Manchester have charged a third person.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the murder of Mohamoud Mohamed, who was stabbed on July 26 in Rusholme.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm/imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police have said that he will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court later today.A 17-year-old, who also legally cannot be named because of his age, and Daneaco Reid, 19, of Broadfield Road, Moss Side, have previously been charged with murder following the stabbing.