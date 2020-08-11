Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Manchester to raise awareness of how the pandemic has affected the live music and events scene.

Protesters say the industry is on the edge of collapse and unless the Government does more, hundreds of thousands of people will lose their jobs.

Organisers of the march #WeMakeEvents say that only 50% of live music venues only have enough capital to get through the next four months - meaning they would be unable to re-open in the new year.

Live music venues are currently unable to open for gigs because of social distancing rules.

Flight cases were pushed through the city by people who work in the industry, passing live venues which are currently closed to the public because of Covid-19.

The protestors are said to have been from all areas of the industry with sound engineers, truck drivers, tour managers, Cleaners and Box Office staff taking part.

Julie Cotton, Production Co-Ordinator for artists such as Massive Attack, Nile Rogers and Chic, and Elbow commented: "We are making our voices heard for the UK live music, touring, festival and events industry.

"We are currently facing the potential decimation of the UK live music and events industry; the UK's culture and entertainment sector is the envy of the world.

"We need continued government support in order for us to survive. The industry by nature is unseen. Thousands of people were working every day to give the general public cultural experiences and moments they will never forget."

A government spokesperson said: "Our £1.57 billion support package is the biggest ever one-off cash injection in UK culture to secure the future of the performing arts and live events, protect jobs in the industry and ensure work continues to flow to freelancers.

"Throughout this crisis, we have worked with urgency to support the arts and we are committed to delivering this funding quickly and fairly to organisations across the country."

The government added that guidance on how organisations can apply for a share of £500 million in grant funding has been published by Arts Council England.