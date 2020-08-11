Timelapse video from Mark McNeill.

Thunderstorms hit parts of the North West last night, causing flash flooding and incredible lightning displays.

Fire crews in Lancashire were called out to more than 30 flooding incidents overnight in Lancaster, Warton, Kirkham, Hesketh Bank and Tarleton.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering most of the UK stretching until Thursday night.

Here are some of the best pictures and videos you've sent us.

Steve Mulville captured the lightning from his garden in Aintree.