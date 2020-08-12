The family of a man who died of head injuries in Wigan have paid tribute to him, saying he had a 'heart of gold'.

Steven McMyler was found in the grounds of Wigan Parish Church on Thursday 6 August. He had been fatally kicked in the head while being attacked in the gardens of the church.

Despite medical help, he died at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

Paying tribute to him, Steven’s family said: “Steven was an extremely likeable lad, and everyone who came across him loved him as much as we all did. He was a popular lad, and he lit the room up as soon as he walked in."

Everybody thought the world of him, as he had a heart of gold. We can’t believe what has happened, and we are struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy. As a family, we would appreciate some privacy at this devastating time.

Officers want to speak to four men who they believe travelled to Wigan from the Merseyside area and may have significant information about what happened.

The men were seen walking past a Chinese takeaway on Wallgate moments before the attack and were seen on CCTV at Southport railway station earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4815 quoting incident 2974 of 06/08/2020. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.