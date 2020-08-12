Video report by Lise McNally A private funeral has taken place for Granada Reports presenter Tony Morris.

Tony, who was 57, died at Bury Hospice on 1 August after being diagnosed with kidney cancer last year.

He had presented Granada Reports for 17 years.

Thousands of viewers have paid tribute to Tony in an online Book of Condolence.

The messages will be shared with his daughters Natalie and Rebecca.

There's also been a huge outpouring of support for Bury Hospice in Tony's memory.

It has received a remarkable £14,000 in donations from the public, along with hundreds of cards and messages of goodwill from around the country.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Natalie Morris, who is also a journalist, said it was undeniable that her father had inspired others, but that he never viewed himself as a role model.