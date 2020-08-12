Cheshire Police say a man has been seriously injured in a police shooting in Runcorn.

Armed officers were called to concerns for the safety of a man at an address in the Knull area at 1.20pm on Wednesday, (August 12).

A spokesman said: "Officers swiftly attended the scene and located the man at the Knoll.

"During the incident, a police firearm was discharged. The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital."

Video posted on social media appeared to show armed officers outside flats shouting at a man, who was on a grassed area, and urging him not to reach for a gun.

A shot can then be heard.

Chief Inspector Sarah Heath, from Runcorn local policing unit, said: "I would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

"Officers will remain in the area as we continue with our inquiries and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

"In line with normal procedure, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."