Manchester Crown Court will remain closed this week after six staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

An entire deep-clean of the Crown Square building has taken place but the site will remain temporarily closed until staff return, said HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS)

All urgent work has been moved across the city to Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Details of the six employees have been passed to NHS Test and Trace, added HMCTS.

Crown Square closed on Thursday morning after a worker's positive Covid-19 test and then again from Monday when three more staff members tested positive over the weekend.

Some 159 HMCTS locations remained open throughout the pandemic, and more opened their doors in recent weeks for socially-distanced hearings with court users advised to wear a face covering.

Courts have been using technology to carry out virtual hearings and 10 emergency "Nightingale courts" were set up as part of efforts to clear the growing backlog of criminal cases.

An HMCTS spokeswoman said: "Manchester Crown Court has been deep-cleaned in line with public health guidance but will remain closed this week while a number of staff and contractors self-isolate.

"Urgent work will move to nearby Minshull Street."