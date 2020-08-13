Former Everton striker Victor Anichebe has taken inspiration from the Black Lives Matter movement to re-enter education and improve his prospects of getting a job in football.

The 32-year-old, who last played for Beijing Enterprises in 2017, believes it is important for people from ethnic backgrounds to actively change their prospects in a sport in which they are severely under-represented off the pitch.

"I went to the Black Lives Matter marches in Liverpool. It was great to see such a diverse crowd there - people from many different backgrounds and nationalities," he wrote in a column published on evertonfc.com.

"But what's the end goal now? What are we pushing towards? In society, we need to figure out ways to make systematic changes, or we'll lose momentum.

"We need equal opportunities for black people. In football, there are so many senior roles available that could be filled by black people.

"It's something I've always wanted to do - go into those positions - to have a seat at the table.

"The events of the last couple of months have prompted me to sit up and look at it more seriously.

"I'm doing some courses now focused on expanding my skills that could help me get into those roles.

"I know (former players) James Vaughan and Joleon Lescott are also looking to take courses like that, too. It's up to us to take action."

Anichebe said the death of American George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, which led to an escalation in BLM protests around the world, had caused him to reflect on a life and career in which he too suffered abuse.

He believes education rather than expulsion is the way forward for football.

"One of the worst experiences of racism I have ever received was in an away Europa League game when I was at Everton. It was terrible," he added.

"We were walking around the stadium and some of the opposition supporters were spitting all over me. Some fans were throwing bananas, too.

"I scored in the match. But it's not enough that a black player can score a goal to answer back to those people. What does that even mean?

"It's more than sport. They need to be educated if real change is going to happen.

"Ever since George Floyd's murder, I've started looking back at things that I've experienced, and a whole wave of emotions have come back.

"You think to yourself, how is this still happening in 2020? Racism need to be called out in football games.

"I think educating people is so much more important than banning them. And if they fail to show willingness to be educated, then ban them."