City leaders in Liverpool have thanked the community for helping to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the Princes Park area.

However, they are warning people to remain vigilant and keep social distancing after hyper-local measures put in place 14 days ago have helped confirmed cases of coronavirus return to the "low" band of Public Health England's traffic-light system.

On August 12, daily data for the last seven days up to August 11 showed that the number of confirmed cases in the Princes Park area is now five.

All of the city’s other 29 wards are now at five or fewer than five cases with 49 in the city in total, according to the city council.

New measures for Princes Park will apply from tomorrow, they are as follows:

Overnight stays and visits to one other household are allowed but must be socially distanced.

Clinically extremely vulnerable people at risk of severe illness should continue to take additional measures to protect themselves as set out in the national guidance.

Community buildings can reopen and outdoor gatherings resume provided they have done a risk assessment and are Covid-secure.

Care home visits can resume, but these will be outside.

Businesses should still take measures to protect staff and customers following national guidelines.

The last day of operation for the testing centre at Princes Park health centre is Friday 14 August, the testing centre at PAL Multicultural centre will operate until 20 August.

Matt Ashton, director of public health for Liverpool, said: "What we achieved in Princes Park has shown the value of local teams being able to take quick action and making the best use of the local knowledge that they have.

"Everyone can certainly feel proud of what has been achieved and knowing that this approach works gives us confidence but it will not allow us to be complacent.

"We contained an outbreak but the virus has not gone away.

"My team continue to monitor the numbers of confirmed cases but will still need everyone's help to make sure that those levels remain low."

A letter will now be sent out to all households in the city from Mayor Joe Anderson, and Director of Public Health Matt Ashton, telling residents: "We can get through this, but we are not there yet".

Mayor Anderson and Mr Ashton’s letter thanks the city for the efforts that have been made to keep people safe - but also reminds residents of the need to keep up good habits to contain the virus across the city.

Letters will be delivered to all Liverpool households and it has also been translated into Arabic, Farsi, French, Albanian, Amharic, Kurdish Sorani, Somali, Urdu, Tigrinya, Mandarin, Spanish and Russian.