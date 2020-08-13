A man who was released under investigation following the death of a woman in Wigan has died.

The victim, named locally as 48-year-old Sarah Fleming, was found dead at a house on Mesnes Road in the Swinley area of the town on August 6.

Officers arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of murder, before releasing him under investigation. He later became unwell and was admitted to hospital, where he died on Monday 10 August.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Detective Inspector Neil Lawless, of GMP’s Wigan CID, said: “While this case has taken another tragic turn, we are entirely focussed on ensuring that all remaining lines of enquiry are exhausted and that the victim’s loved ones are given the answers they need before this investigation reaches its conclusion.

“We remain open-minded as to how this incident came to be and we still await the results of medical examinations following the woman’s death that will hopefully give us a clearer indication of what has happened.

“We also ask the public to ensure that they provide us with any information that could aid our investigation; no matter how significant or small they make think it could be, so that we can provide the woman’s family with the answers they deserve.”