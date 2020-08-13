A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was shot in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police received reports of a firearms discharge on Chesham Road at around 9:40pm on Wednesday August 12.

On arrival, officers established than an 18-year-old man had been shot, he was later named as Cole Kershaw.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.Police are continuing to investigate and say no arrests have yet been made.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man very sadly losing his life. I would like to start by saying that our thoughts are with his loved ones at this heart-breaking time and specially trained officers are doing everything they can to support them through this.“Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and following a number of lines of enquiry. We are committed to identifying the person responsible for this murder and ensuring that they face justice."

The boxing gym where Cole trained has led the tributes to the teenager.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday morning, Brick City Boxing Gym, in Bury, said: "Last night we lost one of our own, we are truly lost for words and we cannot comprehend why or how it has happened.

"You weren’t just King Cole Kershaw you were part of the BrickCity family, always in with a cheeky smile and always gave 1000% effort and you were a true inspiration to watch."

It continued: "Sending all our love to your family at this awful time. RIP King Cole Kershaw you will be missed so so much."