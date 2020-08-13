A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was fatally assaulted outside a church.

Steven McMyler, 34, was kicked in the head outside Wigan Parish Church shortly before 7.50pm on August 6 and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan Short, 19, of Rushey Hey Road, Kirkby, has been charged with murder by Merseyside Police and has been remanded in custody to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Three men - aged 30, 19 and 18 - have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

Police have since arrested another 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of murder, with the boy still being questioned in custody.

Meanwhile Mr McMyler's family said he had "a heart of gold" in a tribute.

In a statement, the family said: "Steven was an extremely likeable lad and everyone who came across him loved him as much as we all did. He was a popular lad and he lit the room up as soon as he walked in.

"Everybody thought the world of him as he had a heart of gold.

"We can't believe what has happened and we are struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy."