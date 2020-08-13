A prisoner, three officers and two members of the public were injured today when a police van crashed with a Range Rover.

The police vehicle, which was travelling on Great Homer Street, Liverpool, was involved in the collision at around 10.10am.

Merseyside Police confirmed three officers were taken to hospital.

A prisoner travelling in the police carrier is believed to have suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The occupants of the Range Rover were also treated at the scene for what is thought at this stage to be minor injuries.

A police cordon is in place and drivers are being urged to avoid the area while enquiries are being carried out.

The condition of the officers is unknown but they have been taken to hospital for their injuries, police said.

Police confirmed the van was transporting a prisoner.

A spokesman for the force said: "A prisoner travelling in the police carrier is believed to have suffered minor injuries."