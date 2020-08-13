The administrators of Wigan Athletic have set a deadline of August 31 to complete a sale of the club.

The joint administrators of Begbis Traynor have said that there are four bidders interested in buying the club in a statement released on the club's website.

They said the reason for setting the date is due to the season starting a week later and that if there is no new owner at this time they would be responsible for the team - something they say they not wish to commit to.

They say they are still hopeful one of the bidders will be in a position to buy the club by this point.

The administrators warned that other player sales are being negotiated following the sales of Joe Gelhardt and Kieffer Moore last week.

It has also been announced that the Supporters Club have bought next year's first team kit and that the strip will bear their logo for the beginning of the season.