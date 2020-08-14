A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man outside a church in Wigan.

Steven McMyler, 34, was kicked in the head in the grounds of Wigan Parish Church shortly before 7.50pm on August 6 and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, a 13-year-old boy from Whiston in Merseyside is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court, also charged with murder, he cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police have said that he will be remanded in custody and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on Monday.

A 19-year-old man, Jordan Short, of Rushey Hey Road, Kirby, Merseyside, appeared in court on Thursday charged with a single count of murder.

Greater Manchester Police said that a 17-year-old boy, also from Merseyside, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned in custody.

Meanwhile Mr McMyler's family said he had "a heart of gold" in a tribute.

In a statement, the family said: "Steven was an extremely likeable lad and everyone who came across him loved him as much as we all did. He was a popular lad and he lit the room up as soon as he walked in.

"Everybody thought the world of him as he had a heart of gold.

"We can't believe what has happened and we are struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy."