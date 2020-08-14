A man convicted of rape in 2006 has been jailed after being deported from the Philippines as part of an operation led by Greater Manchester Police.

Gary Johnson, formerly from Macclesfield, fled the UK on a false passport in 2006 whilst awaiting a re-trial over a rape and attempted rape charge.

Johnson raped a woman in Urmston in March 2004 after meeting her on a night out, according to Greater Manchester Police.

He was tried in October 2005, but the jury failed to reach a verdict, leading to a re-trial.

Before the re-trial could take place Johnson fled the UK and was later tried and found guilty in his absence - he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He appeared at Minshull Street Crown Court today where an extra six months were added to his sentence for breaching the terms of his bail in 2006.Speaking after today’s court appearance, Keith Graham, who was formerly a Detective Constable at Stretford CID, said: "I would first and foremost like to thank the victim of Johnson’s depraved actions for her bravery and strength throughout the initial trial.“I cannot begin to imagine the amount of injustice she must have felt as Johnson evaded his sentence by fleeing the country.“It is for her sake that we have persevered and remained determined in our efforts to return him back to the UK, ensuring he faces the consequences of his despicable actions."