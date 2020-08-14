Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

The current rules on social gatherings in Greater Manchester and parts of East Lancashire will continue until next week, the Department of Health and Social Care has announced.

People will still not be permitted to mix with people from another household inside private houses and gardens unless they are in the same "bubble".

The latest data does not show a decrease in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the area and shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen, the department said.

Local leaders in these areas are now setting up an enhanced incident team to try and bring infection rates under control, with support from the government.

Restrictions will also remain in place in parts of West Yorkshire and Leicester.

Health minister Edward Argar said: "I'd like to thank everyone in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester for their continued patience in following these vital rules put in place to tackle the spread of the disease - I know it hasn't been easy.

"We will review the measures again next week as part of our ongoing surveillance and monitoring of the latest data.

"It is essential we all remain vigilant and I urge everyone in these areas to continue to follow the rules - wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to."

Current restrictions allow people to meet others in groups of up to six individuals, or two households in outdoor public places.

Indoor swimming pools, gyms and other leisure facilities will continue to remain closed in Bradford, Blackburn with Darwen and Leicester, shielding will also remain in place for Blackburn and Leicester.

The planned easing of the national lockdown in England tomorrow will also not apply in these areas, meaning casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas will not be permitted to open.

The restrictions apply in the following areas:

All ten boroughs of Greater Manchester.

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnley

Hyndburn

Pendle

Rossendale

Preston

Bradford

Calderdale

Kirklees

Leicester

Anyone with symptoms is asked to isolate immediately and get a test by visiting the Department of Health's website or ringing 119.