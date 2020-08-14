An investigation has been launched by the Isle of Man Constabulary after a woman was found dead in her home in Onchan near an 'incident involving a number of youths'.

The 'incident' took place in the vicinity of Onchan Park on Tuesday 11th August and resulted in police attending the scene.

Lesley Cubbon has been described as a "loving wife, mum and grandma" and was discovered in her home adjacent to the park shortly after the incident.

Police are now working to see if the two incidents are linked.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Isle of Man Police Headquarters on 01624 631202.