Rocky Marciano Price has been given a life sentence for murdering Lindsay Birbeck, he must serve a minimum of 16 years in custody.

On Wednesday, Rocky Marciano Price was convicted of the murder of the teaching assistant in woods close to her home before he dumped her body in a wheelie bin and later buried her in a shallow grave at Accrington Cemetery.

Lindsay was discovered wrapped in two plastic bags on August 24 last year - 12 days after she went missing, which prompted a huge search by police and members of the community.

Price, of Whinney Hill Road, Accrington, had been on the prowl in the woods for lone females and is thought to have killed Mrs Birbeck shortly after she entered the woods.

Exactly a year on from when the mother-of-two was last seen alive a jury unanimously rejected his account that a mystery man had offered him a large cash reward if he disposed of a body.

Sentencing Price at Preston Crown Court to a minimum term of 16 years, Mrs Justice Yip said:

There is no evidence of any sexual assault or other apparent motive. Why the defendant chose to kill Lindsay, only he knows. The evidence of the other woman demonstrates, beyond doubt, that Lindsay was not targeted for any reason, other than she was a lone woman. If it had not been her, it could have been someone else. This was the entirely random killing of a stranger.

At the hearing, Mrs Birbeck's daughter Sarah, 17, said the lives of her family had been "completely ruined".

In a victim impact statement read to the court by barrister Simon Driver, she said: "My mum was a higher level teaching assistant and the irony is she would have taught boys like the defendant and would have tried her best to help him.

"To know now that he murdered her for absolutely no reason is heartbreaking and has not sunk in yet. Not within me or other members of my family.

"The fact that he has made us come to court and listen to every graphic detail of my mum's murder when he could have saved us this pain by pleading guilty is unforgivable.

"All our lives are completely ruined and I don't see how we will ever recover as a family as the void that has been left will never be filled."

Price was 16 at the time of the killing and was taken to a police station several days after Mrs Birbeck was found, when police released a CCTV clip of a young male pulling a blue wheelie bin behind him on Burnley Road.

Price, who has autism and learning difficulties, admitted dragging the bin from the Coppice on August 17, with Mrs Birbeck inside, across Burnley Road to the cemetery.

But he claimed he was not involved in her death and that a mystery man had approached him in the area with the promise of a large cash reward if he disposed of the body.

Mrs Birbeck was identified through dental records and a post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was neck injuries.

Reaction to the sentencing

After the sentencing, Lindsay’s family said: “As a family we are grateful that justice has been served and that the defendant has been sentenced.

“No sentence will ever be long enough and we hope that he spends the rest of his life in prison so no other family have to go through the trauma that we have for the last 12 months.

“We are all emotionally exhausted and feel completely and utterly numb."

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott, who helped oversee the investigation, said: "Today is the culmination of over 12 months work with it being just beyond a year that Lindsay disappeared.

"No sentence of the court can ever bring Lindsay back or take away the sorrow of her loss, but I am pleased we have been able to get justice for her and those who cared for her.

"Lindsay lost her life needlessly and we may never know why because not only did Price deny killing her, he claimed he moved her body for a man he didn’t know. This was a lie which thankfully, the jury saw straight through."

Outside court, Price's father, Creddy, 47, argued there was no DNA evidence to link his son to the actual killing.

He said: "Our son is innocent, he has not got the mental capacity to hurt anyone. We are not going to stop fighting, if it takes us all our lives, to find this other man."