Around a hundred farmers have put their wheels in motion for a charity Tractor Run in Buxton.

The event, which has raised thousands of pounds for Wythenshawe Hospital, took place earlier today. It was organised by Scott Goodwin and his family after the 20-year-old was treated at the hospital following a bonfire accident earlier this year.

Scott received 20% burns to his arm when he was arranging some branches and leaves in a pile on his farm back in May. Unbeknown to him, someone had added a bag to the pile which is thought to have contained a highly flammable object - so the moment he lit it, a ball of flame shot towards him.

At first Scott was taken to his local A+E, but he was then transferred to a specialist burns unit at Wythenshawe Hospital. Today's event was a way for Scott and his family to thank those who cared for him.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospital said: