The family of a six-year-old who died when his bike was hit by a car in Manchester have paid tribute to a ''happy, friendly boy who was always smiling.''

Kidus Wondwosen was on Wilmott Street in Hulme when he was hit by a car just before 6pm on August 9. He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital by air ambulance but died a short time later.

In a statement, his family said:

''Kidus was a happy, friendly boy who was always smiling. He was very smart and his mum was proud that he was the smartest boy in his class at school. He loved his family especially his mum, aunty and brother. He had lots of friends and loved to be out playing games with them. He also loved to play football to go swimming.“He liked Manchester United and his favourite player was Marcus Rashford. This lively, bubbly young boy had his whole life to look forward to and dreamed of being a policeman when he grew up.“His whole family are devastated by his death and are struggling to comprehend that they will never see him again.''

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. She has since been released under investigation.