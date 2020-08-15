A third teenager has been charged with the murder of a man outside a church in Greater Manchester.

Steven McMyler, 34, was kicked in the head in the grounds of Wigan Parish Church shortly before 7.50pm on August 6 and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old youth from the Merseyside area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Jordan Short, 19, of Rushey Hey Road, Kirkby, and a 13-year-old boy, also from Merseyside, have already appeared in court this week and were further remanded in custody.

In a tribute, Mr McMyler's family said he was "a popular lad" who had "a heart of gold".