The bodies of two brothers who went missing in water off the Fylde coast in Lancashire have been found.

A huge multi-agency search was undertaken after Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, went missing in the sea close to Lytham St Annes on Saturday night.

Their 15-year-old cousin managed to swim to shore. The youngster, who was not named, remains in hospital.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said:

Our HM Coastguard and RNLI colleagues searching for missing brothers Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury have sadly found two bodies.The discovery was made at just after 3:15pm this afternoon (Sunday, August 16th) around a mile away from St Annes Pier, where they sadly got into difficulty in the water yesterday evening (Saturday, August 15th).Whilst they have yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be Muhammad and Ali Shabbir. Their family have been notified and are continuing to be supported by a specially trained officer.Our thoughts and condolences remain with them at this incredibly distressing time.Thanks again to our colleagues at HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) for helping the search to find Muhammad and Ali, as well as everyone who has sent kind words.