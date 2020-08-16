Police have cordoned off a road in a murder probe after a woman was found fatally injured.

Moorland Road in Maghull is currently cordoned off after the murder of a 45-year-old woman.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at about 9.20pm last night, following a report of concern for a woman.

Residents tried to give the 45-year-old CPR in frantic efforts to save her life before paramedics turned up and she was taken to hospital, where she sadly died.

This morning, Merseyside Police confirmed they had arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The street is currently cordoned off as police begin enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.