More than a hundred people attended a wedding reception in Lancashire over the weekend - in breach of the current coronavirus restrictions.

Police officers in Blackburn said it was "disappointing" to find so many breaking the law - but that after speaking to guests, the gathering was dispersed without further issue.

This is a clear breach of both local and national restrictions that puts everyone attending at risk

East Lancashire is currently subject to additional lockdown restrictions, alongside Greater Manchester, due to higher infection rates of Covid-19.

It comes as police over in Greater Manchester were also called to a wedding where a marquee had been erected - this one in Whalley Range attended by more than 50 people.

It was one of a number of large scale gatherings over the weekend - including 54 reported coronavirus breaches between 3pm and 11pm on Sunday.